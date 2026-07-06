Platner denies sexual assault allegation, but says he will assess 'best path forward'

Graham Platner is denying allegations of sexual assault, the latest in a string of scandals surrounding the Democratic candidate for Senate in Maine and his history with women.

The latest allegations were reported on Monday by Politico, and detail an account made by a former girlfriend of Platner, who alleges that in 2021 Platner entered her home in rural Maine, "deeply intoxicated," and forced her to have sex over her repeated objections.

NPR has not independently verified the claims, but in a statement Platner adamantly denied them.

"These allegations are troubling, serious, and false. Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue," he said.

His campaign echoed that denial, calling the accusations "very serious" while also alleging they were "coached and coordinated by out of state establishment operatives."

"Graham began this campaign to fight for a Maine where everyone is treated with dignity and where Mainers are put first, and no amount of desperate smears will stop this movement from seeing that vision through," the campaign said in a statement.

Despite the denial, Platner released a video on social media saying, "regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to and the goal of defeating Susan Collins."

The allegations have far-reaching implications for Democrats and their hopes of winning back the majority in the Senate in this fall's midterm elections. The party needs to net a total of four seats to take control of the chamber, and Maine is key to that effort. President Trump lost the state in 2024, and party officials believe incumbent Susan Collins could be vulnerable in a year when Republicans are facing political headwinds.

But the allegations around Platner have complicated what was already a narrow path back to power for Democrats. Since launching his campaign last August, the first-time candidate has been the subject of multiple scandals surrounding his private life.

In June, The New York Times published accounts from three women who previously had romantic relationships with Platner, and characterized his behavior as "unsettling." They described how Platner could be demeaning toward women, and in one instance, physically threatening.

In response to that reporting, Platner took responsibility for what he called a "very dark period of my life," telling the Times that he often abused alcohol and was "a far from perfect boyfriend," though he also added that "any characterization beyond that is false, and I believe, politically motivated." In a subsequent interview with Maine Public Radio, Platner said any suggestion that he engaged in physically threatening behavior was "just not true."

Just days before the Times story was published, the Wall Street Journal reported that Platner had exchanged sexually explicit messages with multiple women, towards the start of his marriage. Platner's campaign has since confirmed the story.

The campaign has also had to grapple with old, deleted Reddit posts by Platner that resurfaced last fall and show him making insensitive comments about Black and LGBTQ+ people, and disparaging sexual assault victims.

Plus, the Maine Democrat has acknowledged that in 2007 he unknowingly got a tattoo on his chest that resembled a Nazi symbol. Platner has said he was unaware of the association and has since covered up the symbol.

Throughout his campaign, Platner has spoken at length about his past struggles dealing with post traumatic stress disorder as a result of multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. And he has framed them as a sign of his authenticity and relatability to voters.

"It's very clear that here in the state of Maine, the voters really do understand that I am who I claim to be," Platner told NPR in an interview at the end of May. "I'm a very real person, warts and all. If people in the Democratic Party in other states don't like me, that's not really my problem."

The latest allegations raise questions about the viability of Platner's campaign, as he faces calls from some Democrats to drop out of the race.

Platner would need to end his bid for Senate by July 13 in order for Maine Democrats to nominate a replacement in time for the general election, according to Maine elections law. Were that to happen, "a political committee" would have until the 4th Monday in July to select a replacement, meaning July 27.

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