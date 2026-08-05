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After El-Sayed vs Stevens, where do Dems go from here?

Michigan Public | By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published August 5, 2026 at 2:19 PM EDT
In front of a monochromatic grassy path background is a sign post that reads "FUTURE." To the right of the sign post is the Democratic Party donkey. At the bottom is a semi-opaque half-circle with the words "Where do Dems go from here?"
Kalloli Bhatt
/
Canva

Former health official Abdul El-Sayed has beaten Congresswoman Haley Stevens in the Democratic Party’s contentious battle for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat. With the election settled, how do Democratic centrists and progressives come together ahead of November’s general election. Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell joins It’s Just Politics. Plus, Bridge Michigan’s political reporter Simon Schuster joins the show to dig into Tuesday’s primary election results.

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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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