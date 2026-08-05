After El-Sayed vs Stevens, where do Dems go from here?

Former health official Abdul El-Sayed has beaten Congresswoman Haley Stevens in the Democratic Party’s contentious battle for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat. With the election settled, how do Democratic centrists and progressives come together ahead of November’s general election. Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell joins It’s Just Politics . Plus, Bridge Michigan’s political reporter Simon Schuster joins the show to dig into Tuesday’s primary election results.

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