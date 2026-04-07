Michigan Public Wins Multiple MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards

Michigan Public has been recognized with multiple Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB). These awards were announced Thursday, April 2, 2026 during the MAB’s Broadcast Excellence Awards announcement show. During the show, it was announced that the station won seven “Best in Category” awards and five “Merit” awards.The station is also a finalist in one award category with the winner yet to be announced.

Michigan Public received MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards in the following categories:

Best in Category

· FEATURE USE OF MEDIUM: Mornings in Michigan: Better access to local produce helps people at risk for chronic disease (Doug Tribou and Caoilinn Goss)

· MARKETING MATERIALS AND PROMOS: On Hand (On Hand Team)

· MUSIC FEATURE OR SPECIAL: Why is Kalamazoo in so many songs? (On Hand Team)

· NEWS SPECIAL OR PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM: On Hand Special (On Hand Team)

· NEWSCAST: July 15, 2025 (Rebecca Hector)

· SPOT NEWS: Grand Blanc residents mourn the deadly attack on a Mormon chapel Sunday (Steve Carmody)

· USE OF MULTIPLATFORM MEDIA – PROGRAMMING MATERIALS: The Dish (The Dish Team – Mercedes Mejia and Ronia Cabansag)

Merit Awards

· FEATURE USE OF MEDIUM:Fitted for a prosthetic leg in Flint, a boy from Gaza can chase his dreams again (Beenish Ahmed)

· HARD NEWS: - Record number of MI kids reported hospitalized from cannabis in 2024 (Kate Wells/Adam Yahya Rayes)

· MUSIC FEATURE OR SPECIAL: Where does Detroit rank as a destination for music lovers? (Christopher Johnson)

· NEWS SPECIAL OR PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM: The Dish (Mercedes Mejia & Ronia Cabansag)

· NEWSCAST: March 14, 2025 Newscast (Doug Tribou)

In addition to these awards announced today, Michigan Public is also a finalist for the award in this category:

· COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT – Michigan Hunger Challenge (Michigan Public)

The winners of the final awards including Station of the Year will be announced at the MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala on Saturday, May 16th in Detroit. The other award recipients will also be recognized at that event.

The Broadcast Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding achievement in broadcasting by commercial and public television and radio stations in Michigan. All 2025 entries aired between January 1 and December 31, 2025.Michigan Public competes in Group 2 of the Public Radio Station divisions, which is for stations with more than a $2 million budget.

