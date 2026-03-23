Michigan Public “The Dish” Host Mercedes Mejia, Reporter Kate Wells to receive National Gracie Awards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two Michigan Public staff members have been selected to receive National Gracie Awards.

Mercedes Mejia, host of the station’s The Dish culinary podcast, won a National Gracie Award for best Interview Feature. Additionally, Kate Wells won for her Public Health coverage as Best Reporter/Correspondent.

Both awards are for local public media (referred to by the awards as "Radio - Non-Commercial Local").

Established in 1975, the Gracie Awards are celebrating their 51st year of honoring excellence of women in media and are presented by The Alliance of Women in Media Foundation. The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

Named after the late Gracie Allen, an influential comedian and businesswoman, the Gracies honor her legacy of challenging gender norms and inspiring women in the entertainment industry.

Mercedes Mejia, a senior producer for the station’s Stateside daily program joined Michigan Public in 2009. She also hosts The Dish podcast, which explores Michigan's culinary stories and the people behind them. Her reporting and producing focus on the intersection of arts, culture, and community.

Kate Wells is a Peabody Award-winning journalist and joined Michigan Public in 2012. Most recently, she has covered public health and now reports regularly for KFF Health News and NPR. She was a 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist for her coverage of abortion issues. Wells previously co-hosted Believed, a nine-part podcast series drawing millions of downloads and numerous awards.

Mejia and Wells will receive their Gracie Awards at the 51st Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 16, 2026, in New York City.