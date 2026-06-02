06/08 Day
06/08 Day
✨ TWO LEGACIES. ONE CELEBRATION. ✨
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. — Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter & Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. — Pi Tau Omega Chapter are coming together for the ultimate 06/08 Day celebration! 🖤💛🩷💚
Join us as we honor our founding legacies in style!
📅 Monday, June 8th, 2026
🕖 6:08 PM - 10:00 PM
📍 Hideaway Bar — 29267 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076
🎟️ Entry: $25 (tickets higher at the door!)
🔞 +21 Event | Open to the Public
Grab your tickets NOW before the price goes up 👇
🔗 https://buytickets.at/pearlsofservicefoundation/2195976
Save the Date. Spread the Word. Be There! 🖤🩷
Hideaway Bar
$25
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. — Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter & Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. — Pi Tau Omega Chapter
fbelk@southfieldalphas.org
Hideaway Bar
29267 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076Southfield, Michigan 48076