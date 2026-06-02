✨ TWO LEGACIES. ONE CELEBRATION. ✨

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. — Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter & Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. — Pi Tau Omega Chapter are coming together for the ultimate 06/08 Day celebration! 🖤💛🩷💚

Join us as we honor our founding legacies in style!

📅 Monday, June 8th, 2026

🕖 6:08 PM - 10:00 PM

📍 Hideaway Bar — 29267 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076

🎟️ Entry: $25 (tickets higher at the door!)

🔞 +21 Event | Open to the Public

Grab your tickets NOW before the price goes up 👇

🔗 https://buytickets.at/pearlsofservicefoundation/2195976

Save the Date. Spread the Word. Be There! 🖤🩷