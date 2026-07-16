Join the Probiotics Conference & Exhibition

Explore the latest research, innovations, and networking opportunities in probiotics, nutrition, and gut health.

The 16th World Probiotics, Nutrition & Gut Health Conference and Exhibition will be held in a hybrid format (In-Person & Online) on December 10–11, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Organized by Utilitarian Conference Gathering (UCG), the conference brings together leading researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, nutritionists, and industry experts under the theme, "Advancing Microbiome Science: Innovations in Probiotics, Nutrition, and Gut Health." Join us to discover the latest scientific advances, share research, build global collaborations, and gain practical insights through keynote sessions, panel discussions, poster presentations, exhibitions, and networking opportunities.

Call for Papers & Abstracts

Abstract submissions are now open for the 16th World Probiotics, Nutrition & Gut Health Conference and Exhibition, taking place on December 10–11, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Join global experts to present your research under the theme, "Advancing Microbiome Science: Innovations in Probiotics, Nutrition, and Gut Health," and participate in interactive scientific discussions.

Utilitarian Conferences Committee Experts invites Probiotics, Gut Health, Nutritionist, Physicians, fellows, physician assistants, nurses, allied health professionals specializing in Probiotics & Gut Health, internal medicine and other interested Probiotics, Gut Health professionals, Chief Probiotics, Gut Health officers and Probiotics, Gut Health staff, Quality and compliance officers, Infection control officers, Risk management personnel,, Surgeons, Clinical and academic Probiotics & Gut Health, residents, mid-level Providers allied Probiotics & Gut Health, Probiotics & Gut Health. Lecturers. Students, Professors, Lectures, Staff, Nurses, CTOs, VPs, Directors, Senior Managers, Scientists, Doctors, Chief officers, Professors, Probiotics & Gut Health Product Manager, CEO, Doctors, Professors, Practitioner Probiotics & Gut Health, Academics, and Researchers, Students of medical disciplines. clinicians. Specialists in Probiotics & Gut Health, Policy Makers and Health Administrators, Patient Advocacy Groups, Dietitians and Nutritionists, Researchers and Scientists, Nurses and Nurse Practitioners, Surgeons, Internal Medicine Physicians., Probiotics, Gut Health CEO, clinicians, Managing Directors/ Department Managers, Quality Management Professionals/Quality Improvement Managers/Quality Assurance Professionals/Managers, Founder etc.

Conference Key Sessions:

Track 1: Probiotics

Track 2: Gut Health

Track 3: Paediatric and Gut Health Nutrition

Track 4: Probioceuticals

Track 5: Paediatric and Gut Health Mental Health

Track 6: Probiotics and Gut Health for Weight Management

Track 7: Probiotics and Gut Health Mechanisms

Track 8: Biomarkers of Probiotics and Gut Health Efficacy

Track 9: Safety and Side Effects of Probiotics and Gut Health

Track 10: Probiotics and Gut Health for Infants and Children

Visit more Conference Key Sessions here: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/tracks

Submit your abstract here: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Enhance your professional knowledge with 30 CME/CPD Hours through live scientific sessions led by internationally recognized experts. Connect with leading researchers, clinicians, and investors, explore innovative products at the industrial exhibition, and stay updated on the latest advances in probiotics and gut health. Participate in engaging panel discussions and Q&A sessions, publish your abstract on the conference website, expand your global network, discover new research and career opportunities, and build valuable collaborations for future success.

Malaysia Visa Assistance: Registered Speakers, Listeners, and Poster Presenters will receive dedicated visa guidance and supporting documentation from our team to help ensure a smooth and hassle-free application process.

UCG- SUPPORTING JOURNALS

Unified Citation Journals is a platform for the latest discoveries in Technology, Science, engineering, medicine, medical clinical, and advancing discoveries and health. We at Unified Citation Journals ensure the advancement of healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Learn More: https://ucjournals.com/

Earn a 30 CME (Continuing Medical Education) Hour Certificate by participating in the conference. Learn more about CME accreditation and certification at https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/30-cme-hours.

Earn a 30 CPD (Continuing Professional Development) Hour Certificate through the conference and advance your professional skills with recognized continuing education. Learn more about CPD accreditation and certification at https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/30-cpd-hours.

Important Information:

Conference Name: 16th World Probiotics, Nutrition, Gut Health Conference and Exhibition

Short Name: 16PUCG2026

Dates: December 10-11, 2026

Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Scientific Program: It will only include plenary speakers, keynote speakers, panel discussions and presentations in parallel sessions.

Audience: Global Leaders, Industrialists, Business Delegates, Students, Entrepreneurs, Executives

Email: areegemustafakamal@gmail.com

Visit: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/

Call for Papers: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Register here: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/registration

Exhibit: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/exhibit

Sponsor: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/sponsor

WhatsApp Us: +971551792927

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578995099586

LinkedIn :https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-sneha-8999a33b8/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gastroenterologyucgconferences/

Twitter: https://x.com/ProbioticsGut

Frequently asked questions

When will the conference take place?

The 16th World Probiotics, Nutrition, Gut Health Conference and Exhibition will be held from December 10-11, 2026 | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Where will the conference be held?

The 16th World Probiotics, Nutrition, Gut Health Conference will be held in hybrid mode. Participants can join In Person at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia or virtually from anywhere.e held?

Where do I go to register for the 16PUCG2026 Conference?

You can register for the 16PUCG2026 conference via our online registration form here: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/registration

What are the registration fees?

You can find all the registration fees here: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/registration

How can I reserve a hotel room, and what are the rates?

You can reserve hotel from our online registration link here: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/registration

for detailed information visit:

https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/accommodation

When do I get my registration/Conference materials?

Registration materials will be distributed on site upon checking in at the registration counters.

Are there any discounts for group registration?

Yes, we have discounts for group participants. For information and discount codes please contact conference secretary in email: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

What is the cancellation and refund policy?

The registration fee is non-refundable. If you are unable to attend the event, your registration can be transferred to the next edition. Alternatively, you can choose to attend the event online. Please note that refunds will not be issued under any circumstances

How to submit an Abstract?

Send us your abstracts as per the sample template in Abstract Submission page or you can directly email to conference secretary. Download Abstract Template Here: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Where do I go to submit an abstract?

You may submit proposals online via our Abstract Submission Portal here: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract or you can directly email to conference secretary here: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

Do you have any template for paper submission?

Yes, we have a template for abstract submission. Please download from this link: https://probiotics.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract