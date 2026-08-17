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2026 Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

2026 Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

Now in its 19th year, this Festival has established itself as Michigan’s annual tasting event, measured by more than 1,200 wines, beers, ciders and spirits from around the world, along with creations from the area’s finest restaurants. From the connoisseur who lives and breathes for the finer things in life to the novice looking for an introduction to the world of food and spirits, this Festival will deliver a grand experience that is sure to please every palate.

DeVos Place
$25.00
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
DeVos Place
303 Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
6167426500
webmaster@asmgrandrapids.com
www.devosplace.org