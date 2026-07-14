2026 Taste of Generosity: Michigan
2026 Taste of Generosity: Michigan
The fifth annual MS Taste of Generosity, offers guests a chance to enjoy Michigan-made delights, free kids’ activities, and interactive exhibits about Multiple Sclerosis and those impacted by it. Open to all ages, this event is a fun, family-friendly way to support the National MS Society and those affected by MS.
Royal Oak Farmers Market
$50 - $100
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Royal Oak Farmers Market
316 E. 11 Mile RoadRoyal Oak, Michigan 48067
(248) 246-3276