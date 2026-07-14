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2026 Taste of Generosity: Michigan

2026 Taste of Generosity: Michigan

The fifth annual MS Taste of Generosity, offers guests a chance to enjoy Michigan-made delights, free kids’ activities, and interactive exhibits about Multiple Sclerosis and those impacted by it. Open to all ages, this event is a fun, family-friendly way to support the National MS Society and those affected by MS.

Royal Oak Farmers Market
$50 - $100
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Royal Oak Farmers Market
316 E. 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, Michigan 48067
(248) 246-3276