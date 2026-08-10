2026 Wallenberg Medal and Lecture | Guerline Jozef

Guerline Jozef, the co-founder and executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, will receive the 2026 Wallenberg Medal on Tuesday, September 29th at 4:30PM in Rackham Auditorium. In keeping with the tradition of the Wallenberg Lecture, Jozef will draw on her personal experience to share with the audience her understanding of how one person can make a difference.

Guerline M. Jozef, a servant leader rooted in faith, is a globally recognized human rights advocate, thought leader, and strategist who has worked to transform the conversation on migration, race, and justice. Jozef is the executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance (HBA), a Haitian-American-women-led organization serving immigrants, with a particular focus on Black immigrants at the US-Mexico border and beyond. With the HBA, she has built a movement that centers people of African descent in migration while amplifying the voices of the most marginalized. She is the creator of “Tales from the Borderlands and Beyond,” and co-founder of both the Black Immigrants Bail Fund (BIBF) and the Cameroon Advocacy Network.

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The event is wheelchair and ADA accessible. ASL and CART provided.