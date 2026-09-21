Design With Care: Practicing Landscape Architects Reflect Upon the Impact of Professor Joan Nassauer’s Work in Ecological Design, Aesthetics and Landscape Management.

The 2026 Whittemore Lecture in Landscape Architecture will celebrate the influential work of Professor Joan Nassauer and its impact on landscape architecture practice. Ahead of her retirement in June 2027, the event will bring together U-M Landscape Architecture alumni and practitioners to explore how Nassauer’s research on landscape care, aesthetics, sustainability and well-being has informed their work and shaped the profession.

Two panel discussions will highlight connections between research and practice while celebrating the ecological design accomplishments of U-M alumni and Nassauer’s more than 50 years of research, teaching, engagement and service to the field.

Free and open to the public.