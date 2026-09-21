© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Whittemore Lecture in Landscape Architecture

Silicon semiconductor wafer close-up. In electronics, a wafer also called a slice or substrate is a thin slice of semiconductor, a crystalline silicon, used for the fabrication of integrated circuits

2026 Whittemore Lecture in Landscape Architecture

Design With Care: Practicing Landscape Architects Reflect Upon the Impact of Professor Joan Nassauer’s Work in Ecological Design, Aesthetics and Landscape Management.

The 2026 Whittemore Lecture in Landscape Architecture will celebrate the influential work of Professor Joan Nassauer and its impact on landscape architecture practice. Ahead of her retirement in June 2027, the event will bring together U-M Landscape Architecture alumni and practitioners to explore how Nassauer’s research on landscape care, aesthetics, sustainability and well-being has informed their work and shaped the profession.

Two panel discussions will highlight connections between research and practice while celebrating the ecological design accomplishments of U-M alumni and Nassauer’s more than 50 years of research, teaching, engagement and service to the field.

Free and open to the public.

University of Michigan Samuel T. Dana Building
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

U-M School for Environment and Sustainability
https://seas.umich.edu/events/wege-lecture-paul-polman
University of Michigan Samuel T. Dana Building
440 Church St
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-1041
seas-communications@umich.edu
https://seas.umich.edu/