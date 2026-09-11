2027 Clare Irish Festival Road Race

The Clare Irish Festival Road Race offers a 10K Run, 5K Run, 2 Mile Walk, and a free 1/2 Mile Kids Fun Run on Saturday, March 13, 2027. The race is a part of the greater Clare Irish Festival weekend of events spanning throughout March 11-March 13 in Clare, Michigan. All paid participants receive a chip timed race, t-shirt, and breakfast after the race. T-shirts are limited to the first 400 participants to sign up. To sign up online, please visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Clare/clareroadrace We would love to have you join us!

A big thank you goes out to all of our race sponsors: MyMichigan Health, Jay’s Sporting Goods, Clare Hometown Chiropractic, Subway of Clare, Blackburn RV & Trailer Service, JT Farms, Clare Family Fitness, Members First Credit Union, Mercantile Bank, Precision Screen Printing, Witbeck’s Family Foods, Renosol, and FED Design & Builders

