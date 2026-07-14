2nd annual Detroit Chinatown Block Party

The Detroit Chinatown Vision Committee will host the second annual Chinatown Block Party on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the intersection of Cass Avenue and Peterboro Street in Detroit’s historic Chinatown district.

Following last year’s inaugural event, which drew more than 4,000 people, the community celebration returns with expanded programming, bringing together residents, families, and visitors to experience Asian American culture while supporting local businesses and the continued revitalization of Detroit’s Chinatown.

The annual event commemorates the history of Detroit's Chinatown and memorializes the demolition of the Chinese Merchants Association Building, the longtime home of the Association of Chinese Americans (ACA) and the founding location of American Citizens for Justice (ACJ). One of the last remaining landmarks of Detroit's original Chinatown, the building symbolized the resilience and contributions of generations of Chinese Americans and other Asian Americans who helped shape Detroit. Through storytelling, historical exhibits, and community gathering, the event honors this legacy while gaining momentum for a vibrant Pan-Asian district.

The gathering serves as both a remembrance of what was lost and a celebration of community.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Second Annual Detroit Chinatown Block Party

When: Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: Cass Ave & Peterboro St., Detroit, MI

Cost: Free and open to the public

RSVP via Eventbrite is encouraged: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-chinatown-block-party-tickets-1986461596108?aff=oddtdtcreator

The block party will feature cultural performances, a historical exhibit, film screenings, 50+ local food and merchandise vendors, children’s activities and opportunities to learn about Detroit’s Asian American history.

FEATURED CULTURAL PROGRAMMING

Detroit Chinatown Historical Exhibit

Returning for a second year, the Detroit Chinatown Historical Exhibit, in partnership with the Association of Chinese Americans (ACA), American Citizens for Justice (ACJ), the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), and more, will feature photographs, artifacts and stories that explore the rich history and legacy of Detroit’s Chinatown and its impact on the city.

Film Screenings & Director Talks

Held in Detroit’s historic Masonic Temple, this year’s film program features two acclaimed works exploring Asian American stories, identity, creativity and resilience.

“Bad Axe” — Academy Award-shortlisted documentary directed by Michigan filmmaker David Siev. The film follows a Cambodian-Mexican American family in rural Michigan as they navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while fighting to keep their family restaurant and American dream alive.

“Warren King: King of Cardboard” — A documentary short directed by Detroit-raised filmmaker Curtis Chin that chronicles the life and work of artist Warren King, whose intricate cardboard sculptures reflect his Chinese American family history and journey from engineer to artist.

Both filmmakers will participate in audience talk-back sessions following their screenings.

Event Schedule Highlights:

12:00 PM: All Day Historical Exhibition & Qigong

1:00 PM: Lion Dance

2:00 PM: Keynote and book signing by Curtis Chin, author of Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant

3:00 PM: Dragon Dance Procession

4:00 PM: Film Screenings & Director Talk-Backs (Historic Masonic Temple)

RSVP for films here is encouraged, but not required, to help ensure seating.

Additional activities:

Interactive 3D painting of Chinese Merchants Association building on Cass (photo opportunity)

Live DJs and entertainment

Little Dumplings Kids Corner

Support the Detroit Chinatown Block Party

While admission is free, community support helps make the Detroit Chinatown Block Party possible. The Detroit Chinatown Vision Committee is raising funds through individual donations and corporate and community sponsorships to help cover event expenses.

Donate: Donations can be made through Zeffy:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/peer-to-peer/detroit-chinatown-block-party-fundraising-campaign

Volunteer: Volunteers are welcome to assist throughout the event. Sign-up here: https://detroitchinatownvisioncommittee.org/volunteer

More information:

Detroit Chinatown Block Party webpage: https://bit.ly/DetroitChinatownBlockParty

For updates and event information, follow on Instagram and Facebook:

https://www.instagram.com/det313chinatownvision/

https://www.facebook.com/events/26019190224380910

