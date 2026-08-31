2nd International Conference on Artificial Intelli

AI 2026

We are delighted to welcome you to the 2nd International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics (AIBDA 2026), scheduled for October 15–16, 2026, in Singapore City, Singapore. Centered on the theme “Empowering the Future with AI-Driven Possibilities,” this global event will bring together researchers, data scientists, AI experts, academicians, industry professionals, and technology leaders to explore the latest innovations shaping the future of intelligent systems and data-driven decision-making. AIBDA 2026 will serve as a dynamic platform to discuss emerging trends in artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, big data analytics, predictive modeling, and real-world AI applications across industries. Participants will gain valuable insights into how advanced data technologies are transforming healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, smart cities, automation, and business intelligence. The conference will feature keynote presentations, technical sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops focused on AI innovation, scalable data solutions, ethical AI development, and intelligent automation. Attendees will also have opportunities to present their research, exchange knowledge, and engage in meaningful networking with global experts and innovators. Join us in Singapore for an inspiring experience that highlights cutting-edge advancements and collaborative opportunities driving the next generation of AI-powered solutions and data intelligence.