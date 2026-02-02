6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference and Exhibition

Dates: November 17-18, 2027

Venue:Dubai , UAE

The 6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference, taking place on November 17–18, 2027, in Dubai, UAE, promises to be a landmark global event for healthcare professionals specializing in pediatric, adolescent, and child mental health care. This conference offers a dynamic blend of educational sessions, practical workshops, and networking opportunities—fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence in child and adolescent health and psychology.

Conference Theme:

“Advancing Holistic Care for Children and Adolescents – Uniting Global Experts to Foster Innovation, Collaboration, and Excellence in Pediatric, Adolescent, and Child Psychology.”

As a leading figure in child health, pediatric care, or child psychology, your presence and expertise would be invaluable to this international gathering. The conference aims to advance the health and well-being of children and adolescents worldwide by promoting collaboration, sharing cutting-edge research, and supporting professional growth among healthcare professionals, nurses, psychologists, and researchers from across the globe.

Why Dubai, UAE?

Dubai, the vibrant city of the United Arab Emirates, is a global hub of innovation, business, and world-class healthcare. Renowned for its iconic skyline, luxurious hospitality, and cutting-edge infrastructure, Dubai provides an exceptional setting for international conferences and scientific exchange. The city offers seamless global connectivity through one of the world's busiest international airports, making it easily accessible for delegates from around the world. From its diverse cultural experiences and renowned attractions to its modern convention facilities and outstanding hospitality, Dubai combines professional excellence with unforgettable experiences—making it the ideal destination for the 6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference.

Visa Assistance

Concerned about obtaining a visa for the UAE? We've got you covered!

Once you register as a Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter, our team will guide you through the visa application process by providing the necessary supporting documents and assistance. The UAE offers a streamlined visa process for travelers from many countries, making it convenient for international participants to attend the conference in Dubai. Our team is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for all attendees.

Our Previous Conference Speakers:

Dr. Gunay Salehova – Doctor of Philosophy in Medicine

Ms. Swati Jagdish – Psychologist

Dr. Shruti Mishra – Developmental Pediatrician

Dr. Monica Peres Olkeh – Medical Doctor and Pediatric Specialist

Dr. Zeenia Mohamoud Merali – Pediatric Justice, Clinical Fellow

Dr. Fatima Shahin – Ophthalmologist

Dr. Aygun Musayeva – Pediatric Endocrinologist

Dr. Arishya Sehar Hashmath – Trainee in Child Health

Dr. Fatema Al-Jabari – Academic Consultant, Pediatric Emergency

Dr. Eera Sahin – Specialist in Pediatric Nutrition

Dr. Alaeva Elvana Anarovna – Pediatric Dentist & Clinician

Miss Hamdah Kalantar – Pediatric Medical Student

Miss Shama Lootah – Pediatric Trainee

Dr. Kamellja Simeonova – Pediatrician

Miss Sara Galdarzi – Pediatric Student

Miss Zainab El-Sibai – Pediatric Student

Mrs. Raya M. Abuyounis – Clinical Dietitian, Nutritionist

Dr. Ibraheem Krefah – Consultant in Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Mr. Ralph Thompkins – Founder, SWAG Kids Gym, Michigan, USA

Miss Maral Ardalan Azaryesh – Medical Student

Dr. William Novick – Professor, International Child Health

Dr. Sawsan Mansour – Arab Board Certified Pediatrician

Dr. Risto Simeonov – Associate Professor, Pediatric Surgery, Medical Science

Dr. Linda Abu Jaber – Pediatric Specialist

Call for Papers

We are excited to announce the Call for Abstracts for the 6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference, taking place on November 17–18, 2027, in Dubai, UAE. We invite researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, academicians, and students to submit their original research abstracts, clinical case studies, and poster presentations, and join us in advancing the future of child health, pediatrics, and child psychology.

Submit your abstract: https://childhealth.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Note: The presenting author must complete registration and pay the applicable registration fee to have the abstract included in the final scientific program. Accepted and registered abstracts will be published in the official Book of Proceedings of the 6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference and may be considered for publication opportunities in associated journals, subject to editorial review.

Global Research Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health

Journal Info:

Title of Journal Abbreviated: GRJPCH

Published by: Unified Citation Journals

Periodicity: Six volume per year

Global Research Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health is a global platform that provides advanced research to researchers, medical professionals. GRJPCH is a peer-reviewed, scholarly and scientific journal that publishes manuscripts like case reports and studies, research, mini-reviews, letters, editorials, review, short communications, etc of surgery and pediatric emergency, pediatric health field.

Why publish in GRJPCH: We offer easily accessible journals to the researchers, medical professionals in the prospects of neonatal care, paediatrics. We ensure to provide an ample amount of information to the researchers, medical professionals, and scholars worldwide. The word “paediatrics” means “healer of children” Peadtrics not only deals with child illness but ensures the long term and healthy life of a child.

Global Research Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health publish cutting edge latest research in the field of Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Top 10 Benefits of Attending:

Network with professionals and global experts

Discover the latest research and trends in child and adolescent care

Explore a new destination and culture

Engage in thought-provoking discussions

Gain international exposure and recognition

Earn CME/CPD certification

Enhance your career profile

Learn from practical workshops and real-world case studies

Explore innovations in healthcare and technology

Expand your professional and academic network

Conference Key Sessions:

Child Health | Adolescent Medicine | Child Psychology | Growth and Development | Common Adolescent Health Issues | Pediatric and Youth Mental Health | Chronic Illness Management | Healthcare Innovations | Infectious Diseases | Nutrition and Immunization | Sports Medicine | Developmental Disorders | Preventive Care and Screenings | Endocrinology | Behavioral Health | Genetics | Emergency and Acute Care | Reproductive Health | Substance Use and Addiction | Eating Disorders and Body Image | Technology and Adolescents | Physical Activity and Fitness | Sleep and Rest Patterns | Digital Innovations in Child Health | Chronic Disease Management | Family and Social Health

Who Should Attend?

CEOs, healthcare executives, medical directors, hospital administrators, clinicians, pediatricians, adolescent medicine specialists, child psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, nurse practitioners, researchers, academicians, professors, mental health professionals, social workers, patient safety experts, policymakers, healthcare consultants, pharmacists, digital health innovators, AI and telemedicine specialists, educators, and students.

Official Journal: Global Research Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health (GRJPCH)

Publisher: Unified Citation Journals

Frequency: Six issues per year

The Global Research Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health (GRJPCH) is a peer-reviewed scholarly journal providing a global platform for pediatricians, medical professionals, and researchers. The journal publishes original studies, reviews, case reports, and editorials in the field of pediatric health, emergency care, and child development.

Publishing in GRJPCH offers researchers global visibility, easy accessibility, and the opportunity to contribute to advancing pediatric and adolescent healthcare.

Conference Information Summary:

Conference Name: 6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference

Dates:November 17-18, 2027

Venue:Dubai, UAE

Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

Visit: https://childhealth.ucgconferences.com/

Call for Papers: https://childhealth.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Register here: https://childhealth.ucgconferences.com/registration

Call/WhatsApp: https://wa.me/+971551792927