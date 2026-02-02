6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference and Exhibition
6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference and Exhibition
6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference and Exhibition
Dates: November 17-18, 2027
Venue:Dubai , UAE
The 6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference, taking place on November 17–18, 2027, in Dubai, UAE, promises to be a landmark global event for healthcare professionals specializing in pediatric, adolescent, and child mental health care. This conference offers a dynamic blend of educational sessions, practical workshops, and networking opportunities—fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence in child and adolescent health and psychology.
Conference Theme:
“Advancing Holistic Care for Children and Adolescents – Uniting Global Experts to Foster Innovation, Collaboration, and Excellence in Pediatric, Adolescent, and Child Psychology.”
As a leading figure in child health, pediatric care, or child psychology, your presence and expertise would be invaluable to this international gathering. The conference aims to advance the health and well-being of children and adolescents worldwide by promoting collaboration, sharing cutting-edge research, and supporting professional growth among healthcare professionals, nurses, psychologists, and researchers from across the globe.
Why Dubai, UAE?
Dubai, the vibrant city of the United Arab Emirates, is a global hub of innovation, business, and world-class healthcare. Renowned for its iconic skyline, luxurious hospitality, and cutting-edge infrastructure, Dubai provides an exceptional setting for international conferences and scientific exchange. The city offers seamless global connectivity through one of the world's busiest international airports, making it easily accessible for delegates from around the world. From its diverse cultural experiences and renowned attractions to its modern convention facilities and outstanding hospitality, Dubai combines professional excellence with unforgettable experiences—making it the ideal destination for the 6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference.
Visa Assistance
Concerned about obtaining a visa for the UAE? We've got you covered!
Once you register as a Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter, our team will guide you through the visa application process by providing the necessary supporting documents and assistance. The UAE offers a streamlined visa process for travelers from many countries, making it convenient for international participants to attend the conference in Dubai. Our team is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for all attendees.
Our Previous Conference Speakers:
Dr. Gunay Salehova – Doctor of Philosophy in Medicine
Ms. Swati Jagdish – Psychologist
Dr. Shruti Mishra – Developmental Pediatrician
Dr. Monica Peres Olkeh – Medical Doctor and Pediatric Specialist
Dr. Zeenia Mohamoud Merali – Pediatric Justice, Clinical Fellow
Dr. Fatima Shahin – Ophthalmologist
Dr. Aygun Musayeva – Pediatric Endocrinologist
Dr. Arishya Sehar Hashmath – Trainee in Child Health
Dr. Fatema Al-Jabari – Academic Consultant, Pediatric Emergency
Dr. Eera Sahin – Specialist in Pediatric Nutrition
Dr. Alaeva Elvana Anarovna – Pediatric Dentist & Clinician
Miss Hamdah Kalantar – Pediatric Medical Student
Miss Shama Lootah – Pediatric Trainee
Dr. Kamellja Simeonova – Pediatrician
Miss Sara Galdarzi – Pediatric Student
Miss Zainab El-Sibai – Pediatric Student
Mrs. Raya M. Abuyounis – Clinical Dietitian, Nutritionist
Dr. Ibraheem Krefah – Consultant in Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Mr. Ralph Thompkins – Founder, SWAG Kids Gym, Michigan, USA
Miss Maral Ardalan Azaryesh – Medical Student
Dr. William Novick – Professor, International Child Health
Dr. Sawsan Mansour – Arab Board Certified Pediatrician
Dr. Risto Simeonov – Associate Professor, Pediatric Surgery, Medical Science
Dr. Linda Abu Jaber – Pediatric Specialist
Call for Papers
We are excited to announce the Call for Abstracts for the 6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference, taking place on November 17–18, 2027, in Dubai, UAE. We invite researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, academicians, and students to submit their original research abstracts, clinical case studies, and poster presentations, and join us in advancing the future of child health, pediatrics, and child psychology.
Submit your abstract: https://childhealth.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract
Note: The presenting author must complete registration and pay the applicable registration fee to have the abstract included in the final scientific program. Accepted and registered abstracts will be published in the official Book of Proceedings of the 6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference and may be considered for publication opportunities in associated journals, subject to editorial review.
Global Research Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health
Journal Info:
Title of Journal Abbreviated: GRJPCH
Published by: Unified Citation Journals
Periodicity: Six volume per year
Global Research Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health is a global platform that provides advanced research to researchers, medical professionals. GRJPCH is a peer-reviewed, scholarly and scientific journal that publishes manuscripts like case reports and studies, research, mini-reviews, letters, editorials, review, short communications, etc of surgery and pediatric emergency, pediatric health field.
Why publish in GRJPCH: We offer easily accessible journals to the researchers, medical professionals in the prospects of neonatal care, paediatrics. We ensure to provide an ample amount of information to the researchers, medical professionals, and scholars worldwide. The word “paediatrics” means “healer of children” Peadtrics not only deals with child illness but ensures the long term and healthy life of a child.
Global Research Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health publish cutting edge latest research in the field of Gynecology and Obstetrics.
Top 10 Benefits of Attending:
Network with professionals and global experts
Discover the latest research and trends in child and adolescent care
Explore a new destination and culture
Engage in thought-provoking discussions
Gain international exposure and recognition
Earn CME/CPD certification
Enhance your career profile
Learn from practical workshops and real-world case studies
Explore innovations in healthcare and technology
Expand your professional and academic network
Conference Key Sessions:
Child Health | Adolescent Medicine | Child Psychology | Growth and Development | Common Adolescent Health Issues | Pediatric and Youth Mental Health | Chronic Illness Management | Healthcare Innovations | Infectious Diseases | Nutrition and Immunization | Sports Medicine | Developmental Disorders | Preventive Care and Screenings | Endocrinology | Behavioral Health | Genetics | Emergency and Acute Care | Reproductive Health | Substance Use and Addiction | Eating Disorders and Body Image | Technology and Adolescents | Physical Activity and Fitness | Sleep and Rest Patterns | Digital Innovations in Child Health | Chronic Disease Management | Family and Social Health
Who Should Attend?
CEOs, healthcare executives, medical directors, hospital administrators, clinicians, pediatricians, adolescent medicine specialists, child psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, nurse practitioners, researchers, academicians, professors, mental health professionals, social workers, patient safety experts, policymakers, healthcare consultants, pharmacists, digital health innovators, AI and telemedicine specialists, educators, and students.
Official Journal: Global Research Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health (GRJPCH)
Publisher: Unified Citation Journals
Frequency: Six issues per year
The Global Research Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health (GRJPCH) is a peer-reviewed scholarly journal providing a global platform for pediatricians, medical professionals, and researchers. The journal publishes original studies, reviews, case reports, and editorials in the field of pediatric health, emergency care, and child development.
Publishing in GRJPCH offers researchers global visibility, easy accessibility, and the opportunity to contribute to advancing pediatric and adolescent healthcare.
Conference Information Summary:
Conference Name: 6th World Child Health, Pediatrics, Child Psychology Conference
Dates:November 17-18, 2027
Venue:Dubai, UAE
Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com
Visit: https://childhealth.ucgconferences.com/
Call for Papers: https://childhealth.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract
Register here: https://childhealth.ucgconferences.com/registration
Call/WhatsApp: https://wa.me/+971551792927