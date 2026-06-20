© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ann Arbor/Detroit Listeners: 91.7 WUOM will be at low power this week as we install a new antenna. Click through to discover other ways to listen. We appreciate your patience.

A Natural Dye Workshop ~ Marigolds and Shibori at MIgardener

A Natural Dye Workshop ~ Marigolds and Shibori at MIgardener

Join The Natural Dye Company and MIgardener in St. Clair for a fun and creative natural dye event! In this hands-on workshop, you'll create your own naturally dyed 100% cotton bandana using a shibori resist technique and a natural dye made from marigolds!

MIgardener
$40 - $90, Sliding Scale
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Natural Dye Company
hello@thenaturaldyecompany.com
https://thenaturaldyecompany.square.site/
MIgardener
1426 Oakland St
St. Clair, Kentucky 48079
810-300-8845
sindy@migardener.com
https://migardener.com/