A Natural Dye Workshop ~ Marigolds and Shibori at MIgardener
A Natural Dye Workshop ~ Marigolds and Shibori at MIgardener
Join The Natural Dye Company and MIgardener in St. Clair for a fun and creative natural dye event! In this hands-on workshop, you'll create your own naturally dyed 100% cotton bandana using a shibori resist technique and a natural dye made from marigolds!
MIgardener
$40 - $90, Sliding Scale
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Natural Dye Company
hello@thenaturaldyecompany.com
MIgardener
1426 Oakland StSt. Clair, Kentucky 48079
810-300-8845
sindy@migardener.com