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Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen

HELL’S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award-winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali: a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going.

Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN.

Wharton Center For Performing Arts
From $38 with a subscription
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jan 24, 2027.
Get Tickets
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824
1-800-WHARTON
wharton@msu.edu
https://www.whartoncenter.com/