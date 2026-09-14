ALS & You and UNamerican Justice Double-Feature Premieres
ALS & You and UNamerican Justice Double-Feature Premieres
Experience the double-feature premieres of ALS & You and UNamerican Justice at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson.
ALS & You is a documentary experience spotlighting ALS stories, partners, and the path to a cure.
UNamerican Justice is a two-episode presentation exploring the American dream through the eyes of those who have been targets of injustice.
Each presentation is approximately 90 minutes.
Michigan Theatre of Jackson
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Michigan Theatre of Jackson
124 N Mechanic StJackson, Michigan 49201