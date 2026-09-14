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ALS & You and UNamerican Justice Double-Feature Premieres

ALS & You and UNamerican Justice Double-Feature Premieres

Experience the double-feature premieres of ALS & You and UNamerican Justice at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson.

ALS & You is a documentary experience spotlighting ALS stories, partners, and the path to a cure.

UNamerican Justice is a two-episode presentation exploring the American dream through the eyes of those who have been targets of injustice.

Each presentation is approximately 90 minutes.

Michigan Theatre of Jackson
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
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Michigan Theatre of Jackson
124 N Mechanic St
Jackson, Michigan 49201