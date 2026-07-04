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Alyssa G. Smith, 16th Annual Percussion Recital benefiting the Komen 3-Day

Alyssa G. Smith, 16th Annual Percussion Recital benefiting the Komen 3-Day

Please join us in the MacArthur Recital Hall at the FIM for a lovely evening of music, including a wide variety of works for marimba and other percussion!

With special guests: Brenden Doolittle, Jocelin Lindell Dvorak, Marianne Forys-Nolan, Dan Ingman, Jessica McCormack, Sara Potter and Lindsay Reitzel Vildibill.

Reception to follow.

FREE. Donations will be accepted at the reception to support Smith’s 3-day, 60-mile walk. The Komen 3-Day benefits Susan G. Komen for the Cure, which invests the proceeds in breast cancer research and community programs. CASH DONATIONS WILL BE DOUBLED

FIM MacArthur Recital Hall
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Alyssa Smith
asmith613@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/17iFTUcEf1/
FIM MacArthur Recital Hall
1025 E. Kearsley Street
Flint, Michigan 48503
8102377333
email@thefim.org
https://thefim.org/