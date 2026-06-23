An American in Paris (Art on Film)

Few films capture the exhilaration of art, romance, and postwar optimism quite like An American in Paris. Winner of six Academy Awards — including Best Picture — this beloved MGM classic stars Gene Kelly as an aspiring American painter navigating love, ambition, and the intoxicating beauty of Paris after World War II. Featuring the unforgettable music of George and Ira Gershwin, the film glides effortlessly between Broadway spectacle, jazz-infused charm, ballet, and old Hollywood glamour.

https://emberlight.org/event/an-american-in-paris/

Ticketing information can be found on the Emberlight website.