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An American in Paris (Art on Film)

An American in Paris (Art on Film)

Few films capture the exhilaration of art, romance, and postwar optimism quite like An American in Paris. Winner of six Academy Awards — including Best Picture — this beloved MGM classic stars Gene Kelly as an aspiring American painter navigating love, ambition, and the intoxicating beauty of Paris after World War II. Featuring the unforgettable music of George and Ira Gershwin, the film glides effortlessly between Broadway spectacle, jazz-infused charm, ballet, and old Hollywood glamour.

https://emberlight.org/event/an-american-in-paris/

Ticketing information can be found on the Emberlight website.

Theatre North
$10 for regular tickets; Free student tickets
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Emberlight Festival
(906) 285-7101
emberlight.org
Theatre North
825 N Lake St
Ironwood, Michigan 49938