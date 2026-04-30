Ann Arbor Concert Band presents Favorites 2.0

The Ann Arbor Concert Band concludes our 47th concert season with “Favorites 2.0”. The afternoon will be filled with our Favorite band and wind ensemble repertoire! “Festive Overture” by Dmitri Shostakovich, “Symphony in B-flat” by Paul Hindemith, Gordon Jacob’s “Original Suite”, “Lincolnshire Posy” by Percy Grainger, Vincent Persichetti’s “Pageant” and more! We welcome solo clarinetist Benjamin Huang from Ann Arbor Skyline High School as our 2026 Andrew J. Lum and David R. Juillet Young Artist Scholarship Competition Winner performing “Rondo” from Carl Maria von Weber’s “Clarinet Concerto No. 1”. We are also proud to premiere “Kaufman’s Cove” a piece commissioned by a Consortium of 15 band programs to honor Mike Kaufman, director of the Grand Ledge High School Band program. We welcome Michael Kauffman as a guest conductor. Join us for this inspirational afternoon of music!