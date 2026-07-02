Ann Arbor Mobility Summit
Ann Arbor Mobility Summit
Advanced mobility is defined as technologies that enable the movement of people, goods, and information in safer, more sustainable, and more accessible ways. The Mobility Summit will highlight how sustained innovation is driven by integrated systems across industry, partnerships, and applied research. By showcasing regional capabilities and collaborative infrastructure, the summit aims to attract industry, talent, and investment to the region.
American Center for Mobility
$75 Early Bird ($100 After 8/3/26)
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ann Arbor SPARK
(734) 761-9317
American Center for Mobility
2701 Airport DrYpsilanti, Michigan 48198