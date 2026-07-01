AFL-CIO slams Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers for support of Trump economic policies

A major Michigan labor organization is criticizing Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

The former congressman is running unopposed in the August GOP primary.

AFL-CIO Michigan president Ron Bieber slams Rogers’ support for President Donald Trump’s policies, which he said are affecting Michiganders from healthcare to groceries.

“Mike Rogers is still campaigning on Trump’s agenda,” Bieber told reporters. “Working people deserve a fighter in the U.S. Senate. Instead, Mike Rogers is lying to Michigan voters all while he supports cutting the very programs they rely on.”

The Rogers’ campaign responded, saying Democrats have turned their backs on working families and showed they didn’t care about affordability during the Biden administration when inflation skyrocketed.

“Mike Rogers is running to fix everything the Democrats broke, from raising wages, to cutting taxes, and making life more affordable — and has already released plans to make it happen,” said Alyssa Brouillet, Rogers' spokeswoman.

Meanwhile, Bieber said Rogers won’t be on the union’s endorsement list when it’s released Thursday to the AFL-CIO Michigan’s roughly one million active and retired members.

But it’s unclear if the AFL-CIO will be giving an endorsement in the contentious Democratic U.S. Senate primary.

Polls continue to show a tight three-way race between U.S. Representative Haley Stevens, State Senator Mallory McMorrow and former public health official Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

The Senate race is seen as a battle between the Democratic Party’s establishment and progressive wings.

Absentee ballots are already circulating ahead of the August 4 primary.