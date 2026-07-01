Here are 25 things to do across Michigan this Independence Day Weekend (July 1-5)
Happy Fourth of July weekend! We've put together all of the fun, exciting, and unique celebrations happening around the state this weekend. Plus, we've got a list of some of the many firework displays happening throughout the weekend.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Bay City Fireworks Festival
7/1-7/4 | All Day
Downtown - Bay City, MI
Prices Vary by Event
Manistee National Forest Festival
7/1-7/5 | All Day
Downtown - Manistee, MI
Prices Vary by Event
Cadillac Freedom Fest
7/2-7/5 | All Day
Downtown - Cadillac, MI
Free
7/3 | 5:30 p.m.
USCG Air Station - 1175 Airport Access Road, Traverse City, MI
Free
A Salute to America
7/3 | 8:30 p.m.
Shadowland Pavilion - 101 Broad Street, St Joseph, MI
Prices Vary
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Cascades Fourth of July Fireworks
7/3 | 6 p.m.
Cascades Park - 1401 S Brown Street, Jackson, MI
$8
Red, White, and Brew Party
7/3 | 4 p.m.
Doyle’s Patio - Saint John’s Resort - 44045 Five Mile Road, Plymouth, MI
Free
Fireworks on the Farm
7/4 | 5:30 p.m.
Social Vines Vineyard and Winery - 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor Road, Dexter, MI
$20
Ann Arbor Firecracker 5k
7/4 | 8 a.m.
Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI
$50/runner
Metro Detroit
Salute to America
7/2-7/5 | 5 p.m.
Greenfield Village
$45
Whitmore Lake Fireworks
7/3 | 6:30 p.m.
Whitmore Lake - Whitmore Lake, MI
Free
Royal Oak Taco Fest
7/3-7/4 | All Day
Downtown - Royal Oak
$12
Clawson Celebrates America’s 250 Years
7/3-7/4 | All Day
Downtown - Clawson, MI
Free
Grand Rapids
Foodie Fest
7/3-7/5 | All Day
Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Grand Rapids Fireworks
7/4 | 6 p.m.
Downtown - 51 Market Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Happy Birthday, America
7/4 | 7:30 p.m.
Acrisure Amphitheatre - 201 Market Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
$35
The Fourth at the Ford
7/4 | All Day
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum - 303 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$17
Kalamazoo
Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival
7/1-7/5 | All Day
Battle Creek Executive Airport - 15551 S Airport Road, Battle Creek, MI
$15
Patriotic Pops
7/2 | 8:30 p.m.
Bronson Park - 200 S Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
‘Merica Night at the Zoo
7/3 | 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Speedway - 321 6th Street, Otsego, MI
$20
1776 Performance at the Hayloft Theatre
7/3-7/4 | 6 p.m.
Hayloft Theatre and Celery Flats Amphitheatre - 7340 Garden Lane, Portage, MI
$25
Lansing
Meridian Community Band: Patriotic “Sounds of Summer”
7/3 | 6 p.m.
Lake Lansing Park South - 621 Pike Street, Haslett, MI
Free
4th of July Parade, Concert, and Fireworks
7/4 | All Day
Downtown - Lansing, MI
Free
Eaton Rapids 250th Anniversary Independence Day Celebration
7/4 | 11 a.m.
Downtown - Eaton Rapids
Free
4th of July at the Potter Park Zoo
7/4 | All Day
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI
$20
Additional Firework Displays
Adrian
7/3 | Dusk
Comstock Park
7/3 | 10:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo Riverfront
Brownstown
7/3 | 10:10 p.m.
Lake Erie Metropark
Bruce Crossing
7/4 | 10:45 p.m.
Stannard Township Park
Chesaning
7/2 | Dusk
Showboat Park
Crystal Mountain
7/2 | 10:30 p.m.
Crystal Mountain
Flint
7/3 | 10:15 p.m.
Veteran’s Memorial Park
Frankenmuth
7/3 | 10 p.m.
Heritage Park
Grand Haven
7/4 | 10:10 p.m.
Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium
Ingham County
7/3 | 10:15 p.m.
Ingham County Fairgrounds
Ishpeming
7/4 | 10:33 p.m.
Al Quaal Recreation Area
Les Cheneaux Islands
7/3 | 10:30 p.m.
Cedarville Bay
Mackinac Island
7/4 | 10:15 p.m.
Main Street & West Side of the Island
Marquette
7/3 | Dusk
Mattson Lower Harbor Park
Munising
7/4 | 10:30 p.m.
Binsfield Bayshore Park
7/4 | 10:20 p.m.
Heritage Landing
Otsego Lake
7/3 | 9:30 p.m.
Otsego Lake County Par
Pentwater
7/3 | 9 p.m.
Charles Mears State Park
7/4 | 10:15 p.m.
Bayfront Park
Sand Lake
7/2 | Dusk
Sand Lake
Saugatuck 3rd of July Fireworks
7/3 | 9 p.m.
Lake Kalamazoo
Schoolcraft
7/5 | Dusk
Launching from Roy Davis Football Field
South Haven
7/3 | Dusk
North Beach
White Lake
7/3 | 9 p.m.
White Lake