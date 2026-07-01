Here are 25 things to do across Michigan this Independence Day Weekend (July 1-5)

Happy Fourth of July weekend! We've put together all of the fun, exciting, and unique celebrations happening around the state this weekend. Plus, we've got a list of some of the many firework displays happening throughout the weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Bay City Fireworks Festival

7/1-7/4 | All Day

Downtown - Bay City, MI

Prices Vary by Event

Manistee National Forest Festival

7/1-7/5 | All Day

Downtown - Manistee, MI

Prices Vary by Event

Cadillac Freedom Fest

7/2-7/5 | All Day

Downtown - Cadillac, MI

Free

U.S. Coast Guard Open Ramp

7/3 | 5:30 p.m.

USCG Air Station - 1175 Airport Access Road, Traverse City, MI

Free

A Salute to America

7/3 | 8:30 p.m.

Shadowland Pavilion - 101 Broad Street, St Joseph, MI

Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Cascades Fourth of July Fireworks

7/3 | 6 p.m.

Cascades Park - 1401 S Brown Street, Jackson, MI

$8

Red, White, and Brew Party

7/3 | 4 p.m.

Doyle’s Patio - Saint John’s Resort - 44045 Five Mile Road, Plymouth, MI

Free

Fireworks on the Farm

7/4 | 5:30 p.m.

Social Vines Vineyard and Winery - 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor Road, Dexter, MI

$20

Ann Arbor Firecracker 5k

7/4 | 8 a.m.

Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI

$50/runner

Metro Detroit

Salute to America

7/2-7/5 | 5 p.m.

Greenfield Village

$45

Whitmore Lake Fireworks

7/3 | 6:30 p.m.

Whitmore Lake - Whitmore Lake, MI

Free

Royal Oak Taco Fest

7/3-7/4 | All Day

Downtown - Royal Oak

$12

Clawson Celebrates America’s 250 Years

7/3-7/4 | All Day

Downtown - Clawson, MI

Free

Grand Rapids

Foodie Fest

7/3-7/5 | All Day

Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Grand Rapids Fireworks

7/4 | 6 p.m.

Downtown - 51 Market Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Happy Birthday, America

7/4 | 7:30 p.m.

Acrisure Amphitheatre - 201 Market Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

$35

The Fourth at the Ford

7/4 | All Day

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum - 303 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$17

Kalamazoo

Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival

7/1-7/5 | All Day

Battle Creek Executive Airport - 15551 S Airport Road, Battle Creek, MI

$15

Patriotic Pops

7/2 | 8:30 p.m.

Bronson Park - 200 S Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

‘Merica Night at the Zoo

7/3 | 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Speedway - 321 6th Street, Otsego, MI

$20

1776 Performance at the Hayloft Theatre

7/3-7/4 | 6 p.m.

Hayloft Theatre and Celery Flats Amphitheatre - 7340 Garden Lane, Portage, MI

$25

Lansing

Meridian Community Band: Patriotic “Sounds of Summer”

7/3 | 6 p.m.

Lake Lansing Park South - 621 Pike Street, Haslett, MI

Free

4th of July Parade, Concert, and Fireworks

7/4 | All Day

Downtown - Lansing, MI

Free

Eaton Rapids 250th Anniversary Independence Day Celebration

7/4 | 11 a.m.

Downtown - Eaton Rapids

Free

4th of July at the Potter Park Zoo

7/4 | All Day

Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI

$20

Additional Firework Displays

Adrian

7/3 | Dusk

Comstock Park

Allegan

7/3 | 10:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo Riverfront

Brownstown

7/3 | 10:10 p.m.

Lake Erie Metropark

Bruce Crossing

7/4 | 10:45 p.m.

Stannard Township Park

Chesaning

7/2 | Dusk

Showboat Park

Crystal Mountain

7/2 | 10:30 p.m.

Crystal Mountain

Flint

7/3 | 10:15 p.m.

Veteran’s Memorial Park

Frankenmuth

7/3 | 10 p.m.

Heritage Park

Grand Haven

7/4 | 10:10 p.m.

Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium

Ingham County

7/3 | 10:15 p.m.

Ingham County Fairgrounds

Ishpeming

7/4 | 10:33 p.m.

Al Quaal Recreation Area

Les Cheneaux Islands

7/3 | 10:30 p.m.

Cedarville Bay

Mackinac Island

7/4 | 10:15 p.m.

Main Street & West Side of the Island

Marquette

7/3 | Dusk

Mattson Lower Harbor Park

Munising

7/4 | 10:30 p.m.

Binsfield Bayshore Park

Muskegon

7/4 | 10:20 p.m.

Heritage Landing

Otsego Lake

7/3 | 9:30 p.m.

Otsego Lake County Par

Pentwater

7/3 | 9 p.m.

Charles Mears State Park

Petosky

7/4 | 10:15 p.m.

Bayfront Park

Sand Lake

7/2 | Dusk

Sand Lake

Saugatuck 3rd of July Fireworks

7/3 | 9 p.m.

Lake Kalamazoo

Schoolcraft

7/5 | Dusk

Launching from Roy Davis Football Field

South Haven

7/3 | Dusk

North Beach