Michigan debuts two new license plate designs

Michigan has introduced two new license plates designs.

There were more than 11.7 million license plates registered in the state in 2025. While many choose the default plate, many others pay a nominal fee to get a plate with a design. Specialty plates are a bit more expensive.

The first, of the two new designs, announced last year, is a semiquincentennial retro plate celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary.

This plate has red, white, and blue and is a "modern take on the original 1976 bicentennial plate, which earned Michigan its first 'Plate of the Year' award from the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association," the Secretary of State's office said.

The plate costs $55, of which $50 goes toward road repairs in the state.

These plates are more expensive than the standard $5 license plate, because, according to Lansing TV news station WILX, “Legacy plates, priced at $55, bring back designs from decades ago and were created by the state Legislature to raise revenue for the Michigan Transportation Fund, which pays for road construction and repairs statewide.”

Because 2026 marks the United States’ 250th anniversary, the plate will only be available during the rest of this year.

The second plate design was released on June 18, and it is for historically Black fraternities and sororities. These plates cost $25. The Greek organizations included are Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, and Zeta Phi Beta.

Specialty plates normally cost an additional $5, according to the Detroit Free Press . The state offers 16 options for special cause plates.

Michigan offers dozens of different license plate designs for purchase. University, military, and veteran plates have been available for years before the two new plate designs were released. Additionally, there are other special cause plates and special organization plates.

Now the two new plates, one for university Greek life and another for the country's anniversary, are added to the list.

The legacy plates can be ordered online at the Michigan government website and are only available for purchase in 2026.