© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Annual Fall Open House

Annual Fall Open House

The Packard Proving Grounds is opening its gates for our Annual Fall Open House - an afternoon of free admission, Packard history and community fun on Sunday, October 25, from 1–5 p.m.
Held each fall as our way of saying thank you to the Packard community, Shelby Township and Metro Detroit, the Open House is an invitation to come experience the historic site and discover more of the story behind it. Tour the Lodge, explore the grounds, see Packard automobiles inside the Tank Test Center and even take a ride in a Packard.
The afternoon will also feature a Cruise-In Car Show, food trucks and vendors, a bake sale and the PPG Gift Shop.
Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Donations are always graciously accepted and support the continued preservation of the Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site.

Annual Fall Open House
Sunday, October 25, 2026
1–5 p.m.
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
49965 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township, MI 48317

Rain or shine | FREE admission

Link: https://packardprovinggrounds.org/event/annual-fall-open-house-sunday-october-25-2026

Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Packard Motor Car Foundation
(414) 544-6554‬
amanda@packardprovinggrounds.org
http://packardprovinggrounds.org
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
49965 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, Michigan 48317
586-739-4800
http://packardprovinggrounds.org