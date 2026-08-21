The Packard Proving Grounds is opening its gates for our Annual Fall Open House - an afternoon of free admission, Packard history and community fun on Sunday, October 25, from 1–5 p.m.

Held each fall as our way of saying thank you to the Packard community, Shelby Township and Metro Detroit, the Open House is an invitation to come experience the historic site and discover more of the story behind it. Tour the Lodge, explore the grounds, see Packard automobiles inside the Tank Test Center and even take a ride in a Packard.

The afternoon will also feature a Cruise-In Car Show, food trucks and vendors, a bake sale and the PPG Gift Shop.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Donations are always graciously accepted and support the continued preservation of the Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site.

Annual Fall Open House

Sunday, October 25, 2026

1–5 p.m.

Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site

49965 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township, MI 48317

Rain or shine | FREE admission

Link: https://packardprovinggrounds.org/event/annual-fall-open-house-sunday-october-25-2026