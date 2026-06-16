Aquatic Ecosystems Kids Workshop

The Protected Waters (see July 10 event) adventure continues with a hands-on workshop designed for young explorers! Children ages 5 to 9 are invited to discover the wonders of aquatic ecosystems through a fun mix of science, art, and storytelling alongside visiting filmmakers and creators of the video series Protected Waters Jennifer Idol and Alex Rose.

During this interactive two-hour workshop, kids will:

Explore chemistry by discovering the pH scale through a colorful activity using baking soda and dye.

Get creative by coloring their own aquatic plants and animals to see how different habitats fit together.

Learn about nature by building a connected food chain to see what happens when a single link is removed.

The workshop wraps up with a lively sea-creature puppet show, giving children the perfect chance to create and share their own stories inspired by the magic of the underwater world.

This event is free, but to prepare the needed materials, please sign up through the attached link.

This event is part of a larger weekend event with Filmmakers Jennifer Idol and Alex Rose. Learn more at their event listing for the Friday night Protected Waters viewing.