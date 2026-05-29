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Asteroids Over Ann Arbor

Asteroids Over Ann Arbor

U-M astronomer James Watson discovered 22 asteroids in the 19th century. Learn about Watson’s “bagging asteroids” and the exciting race for new planets. View images of asteroids and comets taken through the Observatory’s historic Fitz telescope. Includes night sky telescope observing (weather permitting).

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/