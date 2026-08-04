BasBlue Hosts Bold Women Health Day Summit Aug. 15 in Detroit

Presented by BasBlue and Henry Ford Health System, the Aug. 15 event brings a Health Summit and Community Resource Fair together under one roof — creating space and access in a single day

For many women, the barrier to better health isn't awareness — it's access. Time off work, childcare, cost, or simply not knowing where to start can keep preventive care and wellness resources out of reach. Bold Women's Health Day closes that gap by bringing space and access together under one roof in a single day.

The Health Summit gives women an intimate setting to engage directly with health experts, ask questions they don't always get time to ask, and learn how to prioritize their own care alongside everyone else's. The Community Resource Fair, open to the public, connects attendees with screenings, providers, and community organizations — no appointment, referral, or membership required.

Together, the two experiences reflect BasBlue's approach: creating space for women to be seen and heard, while removing the barriers that stand between them and the care they need.

“From burnout and stress to hormonal health, reproductive care, aging and access to trusted information, women are navigating growing demands across every part of their lives — while their own health quietly moves to the bottom of the list,” said Ellen Gilchrist, BasBlue CEO. “It's held back further by a lack of resources, a lack of research specific to women's bodies and, for many, a lack of access altogether. BasBlue built Bold Women's Health Day to close that gap.”

Program Highlights

The Health Summit brings together health experts addressing the challenges women face at every stage of life.

Featured speakers include:

- Dr. Rose Moten, Clinical psychologist, of Bloom Transformation

- Carly Britton of Diligent Fitness

- Nikki Sapiro Vinckier, OBGYN PA-C, and author of "We Deserve More."

- Dr. Mona Hanna, associate dean for public health at Michigan State University and founding director of the Pediatric Public Health Initiative at MSU and Hurley Children's Hospital

Sessions on hormonal and reproductive health, fitness, and skincare will give attendees practical insights and strategies for long-term well-being.

The Community Resource Fair runs concurrently starting at noon, offering free access to health screenings, local providers, and community organizations in a welcoming, barrier-free environment.

Registration & Access

When: Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: BasBlue, 110 E. Ferry St., Detroit

Time: Health Summit, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Community Resource Fair, noon to 5 p.m.

Health Summit Tickets: $80; includes access to both the Health Summit and the Community Resource Fair, plus a curated swag bag, lunch, and a host of intimate, expert-led workshops.

Health Summit tickets and additional details are available at basblueus.com/health-summit.

The Community Resource Fair is free and open to the public — no ticket or registration required.

About BasBlue

BasBlue is a Detroit-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering women through community, professional development, mentorship and access to opportunity. Through programs and strategic partnerships, BasBlue is helping create a more equitable future for women across Southeast Michigan. For more information, visit basblueus.com.

About Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health is a Detroit-based health system serving communities across Michigan and beyond. Its 50,000 team members provide care at more than 550 sites, offering primary and urgent care; complex and specialty care; health insurance coverage; pharmacy and eye care; and home health and virtual care services. As an academic health system, Henry Ford Health advances clinical trials and research while training the next generation of healthcare professionals. Headquartered in Detroit for more than a century, the system provides more than $780 million annually in uncompensated care and coverage as part of its commitment to health equity across the communities it serves.