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Béla Fleck- My Bluegrass Heart

Béla Fleck- My Bluegrass Heart

“They nearly always come back,” said Béla Fleck. “All the people that leave bluegrass. I had a strong feeling that I’d be coming back as well.” Fleck’s album My Bluegrass Heart, was released on Renew Records in 2021 and is the return the 15-time Grammy winner is talking about – the third chapter in a decades-spanning trilogy which, by his counting, started with 1988’s Drive and continued with The Bluegrass Sessions, released eleven years later. Over the long and lauded course of his unique creative run, Fleck – the world’s premier banjo virtuoso and a celebrated musical adventurer – has both dug deep into his instrument’s complex global history and unlocked the breadth of its possibilities. My Bluegrass Heart is a homecoming in sound, to be sure.

St. Cecilia Music Center
$65.00-$95.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

St. Cecilia Music Center
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scms-online.org
https://www.scmcgr.org/

Artist Group Info

tickets@scmc-online.org
St. Cecilia Music Center
St. Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scmc-online.org
http://www.scmc-online.org