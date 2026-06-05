Billy Gunther & Midwest Riders - Rock the Vote Show

Rock the Vote Show brings a high-energy night of country, southern rock, dancing, and community spirit with Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders and two crowd-favorite bands live at UrbanBeat. Get ready for a powerhouse night of Southern rock, alt-country, blues, and Midwest grit as Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders roll into town with special guest Mark Lavengood, plus performances by the Stan Craig Band, Brandon McCoy & Friends, and Rowan Stone. Hailing from Flint, Michigan, Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders have built a reputation for high-energy live shows that blend Southern rock swagger, country soul, blues, and Americana into one unforgettable sound. Since launching in 2019, the band has toured throughout the Midwest and beyond, recording their debut album “Countryish” in Nashville at the legendary Sound Emporium Studios. Their music pulls from the roots of classic Southern rock and country while bringing a modern edge and raw live energy that keeps crowds on their feet all night long. Expect soaring guitar solos, driving rhythms, outlaw-country attitude, and the kind of feel-good concert atmosphere made for summer nights, cold drinks, and loud singalongs. Doors open at 6:00 PM Show starts at 7:00 PM $15 Advance Tickets | $35 Premium Seats | $20 At The Door