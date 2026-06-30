Bluegrass Revue: Red Thyme / Futuretime String Band / Ben Traverse Band / Sequoia Rose

The 2nd Bluegrass Revue is almost here! Aiming to highlight West Michigan’s blossoming and ever-evolving bluegrass scene, local grassers Red Thyme, Futuretime Stringband, and Ben Traverse and the Little River Stringband are joined by IBMA flatpicking bronze winner Sequoia Rose all the way from Nashville at the small chapel in Fountain Street Church!

———About the Bands———

Futuretime String Band is a Michigan based duo blending traditional Oldtime, Bluegrass, and Irish music. Seeing the music through a lens from the future, they reimagine the sound of traditional string band music, while fusing diverse global influences into a sound that feels both timeless and otherworldly.

futuretimestringband.com

Red Thyme blends the drive of traditional bluegrass with the spirit of indie folk and modern Americana. Built on tight harmonies, dynamic instrumentation, and heartfelt songwriting, the band delivers high-energy live shows that feel both rooted and refreshingly current.

redthy.me

Heralded as the modern-day Pete Seeger, Earthwork Music artist Ben Traverse roves across the Great Lakes Basin, purveying the finest blend of American, Celtic, and Maritime traditions, and sharing the history from which they came.

bentraversemusic.com

Sequoia Rose is a bluegrass musician whose music bridges the timeless soul of Appalachian tradition with a fresh, heartfelt voice. Raised in the hills of southwestern Pennsylvania, Sequoia grew up immersed in the sounds of bluegrass, folk, and old-time country - music that felt as natural and essential as the landscape around them.

sequoia-rose.com