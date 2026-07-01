Bookworm #94- Author Conversation with Michael Hattem, "The Memory of ’76: The Revolution in American History"

Historian and author of "The Memory of ’76: The Revolution in American History," Michael Hattem recounts the surprising history of how Americans have fought over the meaning and legacy of the Revolution for nearly two and a half centuries.

In this sweeping take on American history, Hattem reveals how conflicts over the meaning and legacy of the Revolution—including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution—have influenced the most important events and tumultuous periods in the nation’s history; how African Americans, women, and other oppressed groups have shaped the popular memory of the Revolution; and how much of our contemporary memory of the Revolution is a product of the Cold War.

This episode is sponsored by an anonymous Bookworm patron.

The Clements Bookworm is a free monthly webinar series featuring guests discussing topics in American history.