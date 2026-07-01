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Bookworm #96-Author Conversation with Amy E. Hughes, "An Actor's Tale: Theater, Culture, and Everyday Life in the Nineteenth-Century United States"

Bookworm #96-Author Conversation with Amy E. Hughes, "An Actor's Tale: Theater, Culture, and Everyday Life in the Nineteenth-Century United States"

Historian and author of "An Actor's Tale: Theater, Culture, and Everyday Life in the Nineteenth-Century United States," Amy E. Hughes introduces us to playwright and actor Harry Watkins for an alternative history of nineteenth-century theater.

Hughes asks uncomfortable questions about the existence, predominance, and erasure of White male mediocrity in U.S. culture, both in the past and present. When historians focus only on performers and plays with artistic "merit," what communities, perspectives, and cultural trends remain invisible? Join us to think through these and other questions.

This episode is sponsored by Christina and Robbi Karas.

The Clements Bookworm is a free monthly webinar series featuring guests discussing topics in American history.

This is a virtual event.
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

William L. Clements Library
clements.umich.edu
This is a virtual event.