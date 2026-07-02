© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Broadway Rave

Broadway Rave

Calling all Musical Theatre nerds, drama geeks, actors, actresses, theatre lovers, and more! Welcome to Broadway Rave, a Broadway dance party celebrating the best in show tunes and musical theatre. Come sing along to all of your favorite broadway hits while dressed up as your favorite character. We’ll have surprise guests from some of your favorite Broadway stars! Live out your Broadway fantasies at Broadway Rave — the most POPULAR Broadway Dance party around.

The Stache
24.65
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Broadway Rave
(734) 996 – 8555
jason@goodshowlive.com
The Stache
133 Cesar E. Chavez Avenue Southwest
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503