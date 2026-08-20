Cake and Ice Cream: Creating a Sense of Belonging at U-M Student Banquets in the Early 20th Century

Dorm dinners and late night snacks with friends and roommates have been a major part of the college experience for generations of students. At U-M this has been true since its founding, and in the early 1900s the most memorable meals were formal banquets hosted by student organizations. Join us and Professor Lisa Young to learn about these banquets and how they created a sense of belonging for Michigan’s community that lasted long after graduation.

Refreshments will be provided. Part of the Making Michigan lecture series.

Lisa Young is the Volney H. Jones Collegiate Lecturer in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Michigan. Long interested in the history of food systems in human society she has worked on archaeological digs in the southwestern United States and researched extensively on the history of food at U-M. She attended Michigan as an undergraduate and received her Ph.D. from the University of Arizona.