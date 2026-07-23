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Cat Adoption Day with Detroit Alley Cats

Cat Adoption Day with Detroit Alley Cats

Join us at Detroit Artists Market for a cat adoption event with Detroit Alley Cats! Meet adoptable cats, connect with local rescue partners, and spend time with furry friends looking for their next home.

No pre-approval is needed, but applying ahead can help speed things up. Browse available cats and apply at detroitalleycats.org/adopt. All cats must go home in a carrier, so please bring one if you can. A limited number will be available for $30 each.

Detroit Artists Market
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Detroit Artists Market
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
https://detroitartistsmarket.org

Artist Group Info

yariza@detroitartistsmarket.org
Detroit Artists Market
4719 Woodward Ave
Detroit, Michigan 48201
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
https://detroitartistsmarket.org/art-for-the-holidays-2025/