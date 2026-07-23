Cat Adoption Day with Detroit Alley Cats

Join us at Detroit Artists Market for a cat adoption event with Detroit Alley Cats! Meet adoptable cats, connect with local rescue partners, and spend time with furry friends looking for their next home.

No pre-approval is needed, but applying ahead can help speed things up. Browse available cats and apply at detroitalleycats.org/adopt. All cats must go home in a carrier, so please bring one if you can. A limited number will be available for $30 each.