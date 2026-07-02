Celebrate Invention
Celebrate Invention
Celebrate Invention is an annual event that honors University of Michigan inventors and the growing impact of U-M innovations.
Event highlights include demonstrations from promising U-M startups, discussion panels featuring prominent inventors and alumni, networking opportunities and the Distinguished University Innovator of the Year Award presentation ceremony.
Event Schedule:
3-4pm: Distinguished University Innovator of the Year Presentation & Panel
4-6pm: Networking Reception
Michigan Union
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Michigan Union
530 S State StAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109