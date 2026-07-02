© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrate Invention

Celebrate Invention

Celebrate Invention is an annual event that honors University of Michigan inventors and the growing impact of U-M innovations.

Event highlights include demonstrations from promising U-M startups, discussion panels featuring prominent inventors and alumni, networking opportunities and the Distinguished University Innovator of the Year Award presentation ceremony.

Event Schedule:

3-4pm: Distinguished University Innovator of the Year Presentation & Panel

4-6pm: Networking Reception

Michigan Union
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Michigan Union
530 S State St
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109