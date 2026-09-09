Celebrating the Music of the Minneapolis Sound with Mr. Hayes & Friends

As Prince’s longtime keyboardist and music director, Morris Hayes spent nearly 20 years working alongside the legendary artist. On October 27, Hayes brings his new production to Detroit’s Bonstelle Playhouse for an intimate musical experience celebrating songs marking his journey with Prince and other architects of the Minneapolis Sound. The evening benefits Crescendo Detroit and opens with Crescendo students performing alongside Hayes and acclaimed Detroit musicians. For VIP guests, the night continues with a meet & greet and Late Set, as more of Detroit’s most acclaimed artists come out to jam, celebrate the music and support Crescendo.

