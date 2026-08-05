Children's Tumor Foundation NF Walk

NF Walk (formerly Shine a Light NF Walk) is the signature fundraising event of the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Our goal is to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis and schwannomatosis, genetic conditions that collectively affect more than 4 million people worldwide and raise critical funds to advance research and treatments. Held in communities across the United States, NF Walk events are family-friendly gatherings where people living with NF, their families, and supporters can come together, connect, and help drive progress toward better treatments and a cure.

The NF Walk is how we go faster. Faster research. Faster treatments. Faster to the finish line for the millions living with NF. Walk with us so that treatments exist when patients need them.

NF Walk brings the community together to raise awareness, support families, and move us closer to ending NF.

September 19, 2026 12PM – 4PM

Trails Edge Pavilion at Addison Oaks County Park

1480 W Romeo Rd | Leonard, MI 48367

nfwalk@ctf.org

https://join.ctf.org/event/2026-nf-walk-michigan/e773148

800-323-7938

