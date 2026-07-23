Click, Capture, Create - Stories from Photographers
Click, Capture, Create - Stories from Photographers
Free event
Hosted by photographer Ken Wiele, the evening brings together multi-year Emberlight photographers for an engaging conversation about creativity, storytelling, travel, and the pursuit of extraordinary images. From photographing the rugged beauty of Lake Superior to capturing intimate portraits and fleeting festival moments, the artists will share the experiences, challenges, and adventures behind some of their favorite photographs.
https://emberlight.org/event/click-capture-create-2026/
Theatre North
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Emberlight Festival
(906) 285-7101
Theatre North
825 N Lake StIronwood, Michigan 49938