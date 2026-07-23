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Click, Capture, Create - Stories from Photographers

Click, Capture, Create - Stories from Photographers

Free event

Hosted by photographer Ken Wiele, the evening brings together multi-year Emberlight photographers for an engaging conversation about creativity, storytelling, travel, and the pursuit of extraordinary images. From photographing the rugged beauty of Lake Superior to capturing intimate portraits and fleeting festival moments, the artists will share the experiences, challenges, and adventures behind some of their favorite photographs.

https://emberlight.org/event/click-capture-create-2026/

Theatre North
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Emberlight Festival
(906) 285-7101
emberlight.org
Theatre North
825 N Lake St
Ironwood, Michigan 49938