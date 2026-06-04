Club 750 Cabaret: Nicholas Rodriguez - Sincerely, Sondheim

Direct from the Tony Award® winning revival of Company, Nicholas Rodriguez (One Life to Live, Sex and the City 2) celebrates Stephen Sondheim with his brand-new concert SINCERELY, SONDHEIM—a nod to both the lyrical and musical genius of the late composer and his reputation. Pulling from the thousands of handwritten letters to fans and colleagues alike, Rodriguez weaves together stories from Sondheim’s own words and explores the fascinating relationships with legends such as Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerry Herman, Jonathan Larson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and, of course, his own personal story.