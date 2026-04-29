"Confessionals" Singer Songwriter Showcase
"Confessionals" Singer Songwriter Showcase
Confessionals is an all-ages songwriter showcase in Ypsilanti, Michigan to showcase songwriters and give new voices a chance to perform for an engaged, supportive audience. In addition to an open mic, there will be a lineup of featured performers including Emily Rose, Dave Toennies, Rico Finesse, and Supreme Sabrine. Hosted in the historic Ypsilanti Performance Space.
The Ypsilanti Performance Space
$10
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Ypsilanti Performance Space
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org
Artist Group Info
sarah@ypsi.org
The Ypsilanti Performance Space
218 N. Adams StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org