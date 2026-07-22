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Dan Ripke's Americana Revue Trio

Dan Ripke's Americana Revue Trio

Join the Americana Revue Trio for an evening of outstanding acoustic music featuring Dan Ripke, Grammy Award-winning harmonica master Peter "Madcat" Ruth, and master guitarist James Bourland.
Blending folk, blues, bluegrass, country, and early Americana roots music, the trio brings each performance to life with masterful musicianship, storytelling, and plenty of spontaneity. No two shows are ever the same, making every performance a unique journey through the music that shaped America.
Whether you're a lifelong fan of acoustic music or simply looking for a memorable night out, the Americana Revue Trio delivers an engaging concert filled with timeless songs, original music, humor, and musical surprises.
Friday, September 18 • 7:00 PM
Moonwinks • 5151 Plymouth Rd., Dixboro, MI
$10
Tickets
https://ripkestudio.com/event/6653093/772067594/americana-revue-trio
https://www.moonwinksa2.com/community

Moonwinks
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moonwinks
734) 994-5151
james@moonwinksa2.com
https://moonwinksa2.com/

Artist Group Info

Dan Ripke
ripkestudio@gmail.com
https://ripkestudio.com/americana-revue
Moonwinks
5151 Plymouth Rd
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105
734) 994-5151
james@moonwinksa2.com
https://moonwinksa2.com/