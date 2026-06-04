Having graced Wharton Center’s stage during the inaugural season, Dance Theatre of Harlem returns for our 45th Anniversary. One of America’s most celebrated and treasured dance companies, Dance Theatre of Harlem features an exhilarating mixed repertory program of classics and contemporary work that embodies founder Arthur Mitchell’s belief that ballet belongs to everyone. Now in its fifth decade and under the artistic direction of Robert Garland, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts.