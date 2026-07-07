DAOU x LIV Golf on the lake
DAOU x LIV Golf on the lake
Get a preview of LIV Golf before it arrives at St. John's Resort with Aurora on the Lake's LIV Golf x DAOU Experience on Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. Enjoy wine and food tastings, an interactive putting course overlooking the lake, raffles, and prizes. Tickets are $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations requested via OpenTable.
Aurora on the Lake
$55 per guest, plus tax and gratuity.
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Aurora on the Lake
323 Union Lake RdCommerce Twp, Michigan 48382
248-360-6650
info@auroraitaliana.com