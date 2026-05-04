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Detroit Jazz Orchestra with Ali Jackson – World Premiere Performance

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Detroit Jazz Orchestra with Ali Jackson – World Premiere Performance

Detroit Jazz Orchestra teams up with internationally acclaimed drummer, composer and bandleader Ali Jackson for a one-night-only world premiere performance at Spread Art Detroit.  

The evening features a new composition by Detroit native Jackson, best known for his work with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Wynton Marsalis, performed in an intimate setting alongside top Detroit jazz artists Vincent Chandler, Russ Macklem, Dwight Adams, Aidan Clark and Sasha Kashsperko.  

Doors open at 6 p.m., with free parking available, making it an easy night out for jazz fans, musicians, educators and culture lovers. 

Seating is limited, and early registration is recommended. Free parking is available 

Location: Spread Art Detroit, 5141 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit, MI 

https://www.spreadart.org/ 
Contact:  Ali Jackson Jr. 249-227-5321 

Spread Art
33
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Get Tickets
Spread Art
5141 Rosa Parks Blvd
Detroit, Michigan 48208
3137572787
https://www.spreadart.org