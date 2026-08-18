Disability Network: Holiday Market CALL FOR ARTISTS
Disability Network: Holiday Market CALL FOR ARTISTS
Join Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston for our fourth annual Holiday Art Market!
We're looking for incredible local artists to share and sell their artistic wares with the Washtenaw County community. Great for emerging artists!
Open to ALL DISABLED ARTISTS. Juried market with NO table fee.
MARKET DETAILS
Friday, December 4 | 1:00-4:00pm
Saturday, December 5| 1:00-4:00pm
Disability Network Washtenaw Office
3941 Research Park Dr | Ann Arbor, MI 48108
APPLY NOW/MORE INFO
tinyurl.com/DNWMLMarket26
Submission deadline: 10/11
Acceptable submissions include, but aren't limited to:
- Pottery
- Cards
- Jewelry
- Original drawings
- Paintings
- Art prints
- Photo prints
- Printmaking
- Small sculptures
- More!
Contact Arts & Rec Manager: Claire - claire@dnwml.org