Disability Network: Holiday Market CALL FOR ARTISTS

Join Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston for our fourth annual Holiday Art Market!

We're looking for incredible local artists to share and sell their artistic wares with the Washtenaw County community. Great for emerging artists!

Open to ALL DISABLED ARTISTS. Juried market with NO table fee.

MARKET DETAILS

Friday, December 4 | 1:00-4:00pm

Saturday, December 5| 1:00-4:00pm

Disability Network Washtenaw Office

3941 Research Park Dr | Ann Arbor, MI 48108

APPLY NOW/MORE INFO

tinyurl.com/DNWMLMarket26

Submission deadline: 10/11

Acceptable submissions include, but aren't limited to:

- Pottery

- Cards

- Jewelry

- Original drawings

- Paintings

- Art prints

- Photo prints

- Printmaking

- Small sculptures

- More!

Contact Arts & Rec Manager: Claire - claire@dnwml.org