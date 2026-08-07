Join Davenport University on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 4-6 p.m. for the Discover Davenport: Career Advancement Open House, an opportunity to explore how a Davenport education can fit your goals, schedule and budget. Attendees will connect with faculty, staff and current students while learning about the admissions process, financial aid options and the support available throughout their academic journey. Whether you are considering a transfer, returning to college or pursuing a graduate degree, this event will help you take the next step with confidence.