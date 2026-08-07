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Discover Davenport: Career Advancement Open House

Discover Davenport: Career Advancement Open House

Join Davenport University on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 4-6 p.m. for the Discover Davenport: Career Advancement Open House, an opportunity to explore how a Davenport education can fit your goals, schedule and budget. Attendees will connect with faculty, staff and current students while learning about the admissions process, financial aid options and the support available throughout their academic journey. Whether you are considering a transfer, returning to college or pursuing a graduate degree, this event will help you take the next step with confidence.

Davenport University Midland Campus
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Davenport University
8006861600
info@davenport.edu
www.davenport.edu
Davenport University Midland Campus
3555 E Patrick Road
Midland, Michigan 48642
8006861600
info@davenport.edu
davenport.edu