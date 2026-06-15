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Discover Japan by Bullet Train Info Session (Jul. 8, 2026)

Discover Japan by Bullet Train Info Session (Jul. 8, 2026)

Join Michigan Public in April for an unforgettable journey to discover Japan by bullet train. Embark on an adventure taking you on a tour of Japan's major cities, landmarks, and historical sites! Learn more about the trip at our information session on Wednesday, July 8th at 7 p.m.

Virtual Event on Zoom
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Michigan Public
michiganpublic.org
Virtual Event on Zoom