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Communities urged to use state's violent incident and injury dashboards to prevent harms

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published June 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
Guns with gun locks on them

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has created new online dashboards that communities can use for insight into violence and injuries in their area, to better target prevention strategies.

One is an interactive, real-time dashboard that shows emergency department visits for firearm injuries. Other dashboards show nonfatal suicide attempts, total violent deaths, and rates of the 10 most common injuries.

“It is imperative that Michigan communities, local leaders and policymakers have access to the best information available when making decisions intended to make our communities safer,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director.

“These dashboards will help people better understand the injury and violence prevention work that needs to be done in their area. By providing timely data, communities can make decisions in real time to protect those who are the most vulnerable," Hertel said.

Officials say communities can see how injury and violence trends change over time, identify groups at greater risk, and help develop ways to reduce the incidents.

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Health gun violenceinjuriesemergency room
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
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